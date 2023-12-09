465 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Purchased by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

