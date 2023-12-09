815 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 815 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $306.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.92 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.19.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

