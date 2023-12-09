Adam Blitzer Sells 8,487 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Datadog Stock Performance
Shares of DDOG stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -948.58, a PEG ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.
