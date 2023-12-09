AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Sells $20,971.50 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) Director David Solomon Williams III sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $20,971.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

