AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $122.68. AGCO has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 4.0% during the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

