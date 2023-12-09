AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AGCO by 4.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after acquiring an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after acquiring an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

