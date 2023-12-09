Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Position Increased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

