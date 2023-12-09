American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMT opened at $206.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.90. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

