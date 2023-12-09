American Trust Acquires New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

MRVL opened at $52.88 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.35, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

