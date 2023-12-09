Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,940 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.94% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $42,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 47,530.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,910 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,416,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

AMLX stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $945.25 million, a PE ratio of -700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.81.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

