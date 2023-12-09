Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Price Target at $34.15

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.15.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,760 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 123,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.6% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAG opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

