Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,910,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 142.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,884,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,530 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $203.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.76. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $18.04.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.85% and a negative net margin of 546.23%. The business had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

