ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 475,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.43% of Definitive Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

DH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

DH opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $14.03.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

