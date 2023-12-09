ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys New Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLTX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 74,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,297,644.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,409,921.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

