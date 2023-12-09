ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,390 shares of company stock worth $8,477,083. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

