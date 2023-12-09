ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.21% of American Superconductor worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 550.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 490,379 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in American Superconductor by 29,717.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in American Superconductor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,811,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 108,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $303.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.74. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AMSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMSC

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.