ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 59.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after buying an additional 126,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average is $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,780 shares of company stock worth $78,587,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.84.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

