ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,495 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Digital Turbine worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Bank of America downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

