ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.24% of LiveRamp worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 97.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $34.30 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

