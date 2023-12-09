ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,126 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Bausch + Lomb worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $375,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $502,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 59.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 257,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 2.0 %

BLCO opened at $15.64 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

View Our Latest Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.