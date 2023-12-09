ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,514 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Precision BioSciences worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 390,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 629.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision BioSciences

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 125,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $90,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 140.60% and a negative return on equity of 189.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

Further Reading

