ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $242.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.