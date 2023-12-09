ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $3.10 Million in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ImmunoGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,864,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after buying an additional 638,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,856,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after buying an additional 977,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGN. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 0.5 %

IMGN stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ImmunoGen

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,819 shares of company stock worth $14,000,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

