ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New $927,000 Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,989,923 shares of company stock valued at $218,467,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

