ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 150,000 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Planet Labs PBC worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PL. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of PL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Labs PBC

In related news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,150 in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.