ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,282,200 Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,282,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.25% of Angi at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,645,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 1,126.0% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,317,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 46,031 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 34.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 275,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Angi Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

