ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FTI Consulting worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,726,000 after buying an additional 100,778 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $222.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

