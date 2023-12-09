ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $27.37.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.