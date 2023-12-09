Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP cut its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,216 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

