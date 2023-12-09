Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,400,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $100.08.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

