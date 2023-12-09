Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,633 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,790 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

