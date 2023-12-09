Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,678 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $49.06 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.