Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bank of America by 39.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 105,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 58.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 510,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 188,250 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 239.7% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 93,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 66,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $245.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

