Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.