Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,180.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,242.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,020.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,998.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,248.39.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

