Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,458 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 274.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

