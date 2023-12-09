Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $192.12 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $193.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

