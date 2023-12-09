Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 26,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $403.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,280,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.