Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 46.6% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after acquiring an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $5,237,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

Aflac stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.