Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $744.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $671.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $781.77.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
