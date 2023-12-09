Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.89. Bakkt shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 608,221 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $483.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 32.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,185,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bakkt by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,965,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 295,860 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

