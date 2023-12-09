Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) & Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Head to Head Contrast

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $33.06 billion 1.90 $3.24 billion $4.18 20.87 Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A $5.22 12.98

Profitability

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 6.41% 12.61% 0.71% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $4.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $3.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bank of Montreal pays out 103.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of Montreal and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 0 2 2 0 2.50 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus price target of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. Bank of Montreal was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. In addition, the company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. Commonwealth Bank of Australia was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.