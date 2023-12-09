Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Biomea Fusion worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 980,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,635 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 38.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 328,979 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,311 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Biomea Fusion

About Biomea Fusion

(Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.