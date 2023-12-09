Bison Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,090 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $136.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.29. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $160.71.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.