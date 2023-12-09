Bison Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.89 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

