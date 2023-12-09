Bison Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 14,310 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

