Bison Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,209 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.53 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

