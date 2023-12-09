Bison Wealth LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 610.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

