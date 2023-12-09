Bison Wealth LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $467.48 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $467.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

