Bison Wealth LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $212.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.